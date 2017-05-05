Jim Gandy's Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Owner of Pour House to Give Up License
-
1 Person Shot at SC Automotive Plant
-
Holly Hill Sees Strong Storm Damage
-
Verify: Viral photo of baby holding IUD
-
Changes Made To Trash PIck Up in Lexington
-
New Program Helps Customers Pay Water Bill
-
Wind Causes Damage in Holly Hill
-
More Snake Bite Calls This Year
-
Recall Affecting Meat Products
-
Water Bill Problem Solved
More Stories
-
Panel Approves Road Bill, 12 Cent SC Gas Tax a Key ProvisionMay. 5, 2017, 11:41 a.m.
-
Deputies Search for Daughter of Woman Found Dead in SCMay. 5, 2017, 2:32 p.m.
-
EF-1 Tornado Struck in the Midlands, Weather Service…May. 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.