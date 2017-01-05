Latest Update on Wintry Weather

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jim Gandy's Weather Forecast
-
Police Charge Woman With Fatal Stabbing
-
Kershaw Deputies Searching for Missing man
-
4 dead in Lexington County Murder-Suicide
-
4 Dead in Lexington Murder-Suicide
-
Lawmakers Prefiles Bill To Require School Uniforms
-
Our Facebook Followers' Babies of 2016
-
Old Barnwell Deaths Investigation
-
Dylann Roof Sentencing Trial Begins Tomorrow
-
Toddler saves twin brother from under dresser
More Stories
-
Still on Track for Possible Snow in the MidlandsJan. 5, 2017, 2:37 p.m.
-
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Attack Captured on FacebookJan. 5, 2017, 1:56 p.m.
-
Dylann Roof Objects to Emotional Testimony by FamilyJan. 5, 2017, 2:48 p.m.