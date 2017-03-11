Saturday Forecast with Daniel Bonds

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Anonymous Tip Leads To Body of Missing Man
-
Deputies Arrest Intoxicated Teacher at High School
-
Crash Victim's Family Devastated by Loss
-
DUI Suspect Denied Bond for Deadly Crash
-
Couple Who Stopped on I-20 Killed in DUI Accident
-
Crying toddler left in unlocked car at gym
-
Arrest Made in Sumter Stabbing Death
-
Platinum Helps Solve Clovis People Mystery
-
Folks Express Feelings on Open Carry Bill
-
Open Carry Bill Moves Forward
More Stories
-
Winter Weather Advisory for Parts of the MidlandsMar 11, 2017, 10:44 a.m.
-
Boil Water Advisory in West Columbia LiftedMar 11, 2017, 3:19 p.m.
-
Woman Finds 'Jake' who Left $5, Sorry Note for…Mar 11, 2017, 2:09 p.m.