Saturday Forecast with Daniel Bonds

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man believed to have started i-85 fire identified
-
Dawn Staley Says 'Let's Get Our Parade Ready'
-
USC Beats Stanford, Advances To Championship
-
Westwood High School Student Killed in Crash
-
2 People Killed, 1 Hurt in Lugoff Shooting
-
Bar Owner Charged in 5 Points Assault
-
USC Women's Basketball Goes Line Dancing
-
Ashes of Gamecock Fan Make it To Final Four
-
One Dead After Shooting in Richland County
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
More Stories
-
Making the Case: Why South Carolina Can Win It AllApr. 1, 2017, 10:59 a.m.
-
National Title Game Bound! USC Beats Stanford to Get…Mar 31, 2017, 9:29 p.m.
-
Dawn Staley Tells Team to 'Shock the World' SundayMar 31, 2017, 11:22 p.m.