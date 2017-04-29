Saturday Forecast with Daniel Bonds

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Aiken Police Looking For Missing 13-year-old
-
Man Sentenced for Attempted Rape and More
-
Columbia Mom Gives Birth to Rare Identical Triplets
-
Trump Wants To Have Nikki Haley's Comments Cleared By State Department
-
WATCH: Vet soothes anxious animals by playing his guitar
-
NFL Draft Coverage - Reaction From Williams and Watson
-
Two child sex offenders explain how they picked their targets
-
Teacher Wanted for Sexual Battery with Student
-
Jadar Johnson Talks About His Draft Prospects
-
Would you consider a shipping container home?
More Stories
-
Pregnant 13-Year-Old Missing in South CarolinaApr 28, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
-
Burglars Shot Pet Dog, Stole Weapons and Cake,…Apr 28, 2017, 6:48 p.m.
-
North Police Investigate Pepper Spray Incident at…Apr 28, 2017, 6:53 p.m.