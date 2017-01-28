Sunday Forecast with Daniel Bonds

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Andrea Mock Returns to News19
-
Mother, Son Killed in Lexington Crash
-
DJJ Director Resigns Following Report
-
Smoother Roads On I-77 Expected This Fall
-
Sumter Man Charged in Fatal Shooting
-
Columbia City Bus on Fire
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
Arrested Made in Sumter Shooting
-
Owner Donates Estate To City of Camden
-
Lawmakers Hear From Commissioner Applicants
More Stories
-
Deputies: Two People Shot in Orangeburg County HomeJan 28, 2017, 2:36 p.m.
-
Kremlin: Trump, Putin agree to coordinate on…Jan 28, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
-
Enjoy cheap gas while it lasts -- which won't be much longerJan 28, 2017, 11:08 a.m.