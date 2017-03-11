Sunday Forecast with Daniel Bonds

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Anonymous Tip Leads To Body of Missing Man
-
Saturday Forecast with Daniel Bonds
-
Deputies Arrest Intoxicated Teacher at High School
-
DUI Suspect Denied Bond for Deadly Crash
-
Crash Victim's Family Devastated by Loss
-
Crying toddler left in unlocked car at gym
-
Arrest Made in Sumter Stabbing Death
-
Couple Who Stopped on I-20 Killed in DUI Accident
-
Lakewood woman looking for 'Jake' who left sorry note for stolen wind chime
-
Platinum Helps Solve Clovis People Mystery
More Stories
-
Winter Weather Advisory for Parts of the MidlandsMar 11, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
-
Firefighters Battle Residential Fire on Wheat StreetMar 11, 2017, 6:34 p.m.
-
Fatal Car Accident in Clarendon CountyMar 11, 2017, 5:01 p.m.