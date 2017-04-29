Sunday Forecast with Daniel Bonds

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Aiken Police Looking For Missing 13-year-old
-
Man Sentenced for Attempted Rape and More
-
Columbia Mom Gives Birth to Rare Identical Triplets
-
Trump Wants To Have Nikki Haley's Comments Cleared By State Department
-
Two child sex offenders explain how they picked their targets
-
NFL Draft Coverage - Reaction From Williams and Watson
-
Jadar Johnson Talks About His Draft Prospects
-
Teacher Wanted for Sexual Battery with Student
-
Deshaun Watson passionate about giving back
-
Camden Working To Revitalize Downtown
More Stories
-
More Summer-Like Weather SundayApr 29, 2017, 3:32 p.m.
-
Hundreds Attend Sparkleberry Fair to Raise Funds for…Apr 29, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
-
As Trump hits 100 days, Americans agree: We're still dividedApr 29, 2017, 1:31 p.m.