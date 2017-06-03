Sunday Forecast with Daniel Bonds

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Floating Concert on Lake Murray Saturday
-
Woman Recovering After Being Struck By Car
-
Man Accused of Wearing Dress to Rob Bank Identified
-
Columbia Police Investigate Hit and Run
-
Restaurant Report Card: Sure Fire Taco
-
SC Mentor Program In Need of Foster Parents
-
1 Dead in Richland County Car Accident
-
RAW: How Texans put out a car fire
-
Man Accused of Sexually Conversations with Minor
-
Lexington Man Accused of Sexual Assault
More Stories
-
Trump "believes the climate is changing," Nikki Haley saysJun. 3, 2017, 4:55 p.m.
-
Early Morning Crash Leaves One Man DeadJun. 3, 2017, 9:31 a.m.
-
Fort Jackson Celebrates 100 Years of ServiceJun. 2, 2017, 5:14 p.m.