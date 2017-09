(Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The current track of Hurricane Maria appears to pose no threat to the southeast United States, but it's still a little early to say definitively if there is no risk to the United States.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the storm's maximum sustained winds were at 125 miles an hour, and more strengthening is possible during the next day or so.

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 8 MPH.

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

Bottom line: What about South Carolina?

Computer models have been consistent for several days now in showing the storm turning away from the U.S. mainland, or at least staying well offshore until after it passes South Carolina.

However, we caution that forecast models can change, and it's far too early to give any kind of "all clear." The storm will require close monitoring over the next several days.

There are no watches or warnings in the state, and we are not in any 'cone of uncertainty.'

(Photo: Sullivan, Whitney)

Remember, the reason the National Hurricane Center only puts out a five-day cone is because beyond that point, the models get much less accurate. Even at four and five days, there's uncertainty. (Which is why you see the 'cone' get bigger as toward the end.)

Understand, the computer models keep shifting, and will shift again in the coming days. We saw that with Irma, and frankly speaking, we see that with any storm that forms in the Atlantic. As new data comes in, the models change.

As always, our weather team will be keeping you up-to-date on the storm. You'll be able to fine those here on WLTX.com, on air, and on our Facebook page and by following us on Twitter @WLTX

© 2017 WLTX-TV