(Photo: maxuser)

For the best viewing experience, view this article on a desktop or our mobile website by clicking here

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tropical Storm Nate has gotten a little stronger and is moving a little faster as it continues on a track that will take it to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

(Photo: maxuser)

As of 11 a.m, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Strengthening is expected, and the storm may become a hurricane before it reaches the U.S. coast.

The biggest change has been the forward motion. Earlier in the day, it was moving at 14 miles an hour, but now, it's chugging along at 21 miles an hour.

(Photo: maxuser)

Hurricane watches are now in effect for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Tropical storm watches include parts of Alabama, and Florida.

Bottom line: How Could It Affect South Carolina?

It's still a little to say with complete certainty.However, this is what we feel we can say at this point.

The forecast track of the storm has made a slight shift to the east early Friday morning. The cone of uncertainty does include a small part of South Carolina.

The storm is moving through the lower Gulf of Mexico, and will encounter warm waters. At this point, it is uncertain how much it will strengthen, but confidence is high that it will be come a hurricane.

By Saturday, it will move into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, then begin a sharp turn to the northeast, putting it on a track toward the Southeast.

At this time, the current forecast track has it moving ashore along near New Orleans, then tracking through Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

There's still a chance the center of circulation could pass near the state of South Carolina, but that chance is increasingly unlikely.

Depending on if it tracks more to the left or right, we could see rain, and some gusty winds. It's unclear if we will see severe weather.

WLTX's weather team will continue to track the storm, and we'll post updates here, as well as have them on our Facebook page and our Twitter account @WLTX

© 2017 WLTX-TV