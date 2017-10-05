11AM Update: Tropical Storm Nate Expected to Gain Strength, Speed

For the best viewing experience, view this article on a desktop or our mobile website by clicking here

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tropical Storm Nate continues on its path toward the northern Caribbean, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles an hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nate is currently moving toward the northwest near 9 miles an hour. It is expected to turn toward the north-northwest at a faster forward speed later today, with that motion continuing through Friday night.

While little change in strength is expected today as Nate moves across Nicaragua and Honduras, strengthening is likely over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday.

Bottom line: How Could It Affect South Carolina?

It's still a little to say with certainty. The models are likely going to shift around a bit in the coming days. However, this is what we feel we can say at this point.

The storm is moving through the lower Gulf of Mexico, and will encounter warm waters. At this point, it's uncertain how much it will strengthen, but confidence is high that it will be come a hurricane.

By Saturday, it will move into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, then begin a sharp turn to the northeast, putting it on a track toward the Southeast.

At this time, the current forecast track has it moving ashore along the Florida panhandle, then track through Georgia, and finally, go into South Carolina.

The center of circulation should reach our state by Monday; however, we'll likely feel the effects long before then. But don't get too locked into that timing: that could change as we go forward over the next several days.

Again, it's still too early to determine what precisely those effects will be, but we know there will be gusty winds and some rain. A better estimate of how much wind and rain, and if we'll have severe weather, has yet to be determined.

WLTX's weather team will continue to track the storm, and we'll post updates here, as well as have them on our Facebook page and our Twitter account @WLTX

© 2017 WLTX-TV