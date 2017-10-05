11 PM Update: Tropical Storm Nate Aiming for Gulf Coast

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tropical Storm Nate continues on its path northward, and eventually on a course that will take it into the Gulf Coast of the United States.

As of 11 p.m, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles an hour. Strengthening is forecast, and the storm is expected to become a hurricane before it reaches the U.S. coast.

It was moving to the northwest at 12 miles an hour.

Hurricane watches and warning are now in effect for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.

Bottom line: How Could It Affect South Carolina?

It's still a little to say with complete certainty.However, this is what we feel we can say at this point.

The forecast track of the storm has made a significant shift to the west over the last two days, and in short, that likely means less direct effects in the Palmetto State.

The storm is moving through the lower Gulf of Mexico, and will encounter warm waters. At this point, it's uncertain how much it will strengthen, but confidence is high that it will be come a hurricane.

(Photo: WLTX)

By Saturday, it will move into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, then begin a sharp turn to the northeast, putting it on a track toward the Southeast.

At this time, the current forecast track has it moving ashore along near New Orleans, then tracking through Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

There's still a chance the center of circulation could pass near the state of South Carolina, but that chance is increasingly unlikely.

Depending on if it tracks more to the left or right, we could see rain, and some gusty winds. It's unclear if we could see severe weather.

WLTX's weather team will continue to track the storm, and we'll post updates here, as well as have them on our Facebook page and our Twitter account @WLTX

