5 AM UPDATE: Eye of Powerful Category 4 Maria Nearing Puerto Rico

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
You Could Have Unclaimed Money
-
Surprise Drug Bust At The Village At Sandhill
-
Malfunction Junction Fix in Works
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
Hurricane Maria Gets a Little Stronger
-
Kentucky Fan Shot in Vista Recovering Well
-
Warrants Give New Details on Vista Shooting
-
Cops: Man Verbally Threatened Students
-
Sunday Evening Tropical Forecast
-
State Rep.'s Niece Injured in Vista Shooting
More Stories
-
5 AM Update: Eye of Powerful Category 4 Maria…Sep 18, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
4th Suspect in Vista Shooting Released from…Sep 20, 2017, 12:45 a.m.
-
'Thank God for This Miracle'' Vista Shooting Victim…Sep 19, 2017, 8:58 p.m.