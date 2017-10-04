5AM Update: Tropical Depression May Impact SC Early Next Week

For the best viewing experience, view this article on a desktop or our mobile website by clicking here

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tropical Depression Sixteen will likely become a named hurricane soon, as it begins to make its way toward an eventual landfall in United States.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the system had maximum sustained winds of near 35 miles an hour. It was moving northwest at 7 mph.

Bottom line: How Could It Affect South Carolina?

It's still a little to say with certainty. The models are likely going to shift around a bit in the coming days. However, this is what we feel we can say at this point.

The storm is moving through the lower Gulf of Mexico, and will encounter warm waters. At this point, it's uncertain how much it will strengthen, but confidence is high that it will be come a hurricane.

The depression could strengthen to a tropical storm before it moves inland over northeastern Nicaragua today, and it is expected to strengthen over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday.

By Saturday, it will move into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, then begin a sharp turn to the northeast, putting it on a track toward the Southeast.

At this time, the current forecast track has it moving ashore along the Florida panhandle, then track through Georgia, and finally, go into South Carolina.

The center of circulation should reach our state by Monday; however, we'll likely feel the effects long before then. But don't get too locked into that timing: that could change as we go forward over the next several days.

Again, it's still too early to determine what precisely those effects will be, but we know there will be gusty winds and some rain. A better estimate of how much wind and rain, and if we'll have severe weather, has yet to be determined.

