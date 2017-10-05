5PM Update: Tropical Storm Nate's Track Shifts Further West

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tropical Storm Nate continues on its path toward the northern Caribbean, and eventually on a course that will take it into the United States.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles an hour. Strengthening is forecast, and the storm is expected to become a hurricane before it reaches the U.S. coast.

It was moving to the northwest at 10 miles an hour.

Bottom line: How Could It Affect South Carolina?

It's still a little to say with certainty.However, this is what we feel we can say at this point.

The forecast track of the storm has made a significant shift to the west. On Wednesday, the storm was expected to go into the Florida panhandle; now, it's looks like it's headed toward Louisiana.

The storm is moving through the lower Gulf of Mexico, and will encounter warm waters. At this point, it's uncertain how much it will strengthen, but confidence is high that it will be come a hurricane.

By Saturday, it will move into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, then begin a sharp turn to the northeast, putting it on a track toward the Southeast.

At this time, the current forecast track has it moving ashore along near New Orleans, then tracking through Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

There's still a chance the center of circulation could pass over the Upstate of South Carolina. That regions is still in the so-called "cone of uncertainty."

Depending on if it tracks more to the left or right, we could see rain, and some gusty winds. It's unclear if we could see severe weather.

