Confidence 'High' That Hurricane Maria Won't Affect South Carolina

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Confidence is "high" that Hurricane Maria will have no impacts in South Carolina, even as the powerful storm continues to churn out in the Atlantic.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the storm's maximum sustained winds were at 125 miles an hour, making it a still dangerous Category 3 hurricane.

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 9 MPH.

Bottom line: What about South Carolina?

For days now, we've been telling you that the models for the storm could change, and that we couldn't tell for sure if South Carolina would be affected by the storm.

But with the consistency of model runs that we've seen for several days that keep the storm well off the shores of South Carolina, it does not appear that our state has much to worry about with Maria.

There may still be a chance for rip currents along the coast, but that may be about it.

While it's not a 100 percent definitive no, or a complete "all clear," unless something dramatic were to happen (which is unlikely) with the weather forces that are driving the path of the storm, our state should be fine.

It's still a little too early to tell about the rest of the East Coast once we get north of our state. While most models have the system going out to sea, a few have it jogging a little closer to shore. That could mean some areas could see gusty winds or rains. For that reason, the system will require further monitoring.

