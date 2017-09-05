'Catastrophic' Category 5 Irma Nearing Islands

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Irma is now one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded, as the winds of the extremely dangerous have increased again.

As of the 5 p.m. Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Irma's maximum sustained winds remained 185 miles an hour, with gusts up to 220 miles an hour. When the day began, wind speeds were at 150 miles an hour.

Irma remains a Category 5 storm, the highest level on the scale that measures a tropical cyclone's intensity. In short: this is as powerful as a hurricane gets. In fact, it's the strongest ever in the Atlantic. Only a few storms in the Gulf and Caribbean were stronger.

"I searched the database," said News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy, who looked at the records. "We've never seen anything like this."

In fact, the sustained winds are the highest seen on any hurricane since Wilma reached 185 in 2005.

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

The storm was moving towards the west at 15 mph. Hurricane warnings are still in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Download the News19 iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Download the News19 Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

The current consensus track from the National Hurricane Center has Irma moving north of the islands of the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and Hispanola, over the next several days. By Saturday, it's expected to be just off the north coast of Cuba.

Confidence is growing in that track. Where it goes next is still uncertain. Most of the longer range models have it going into Florida,, while others have it moving north up the coast of the eastern U.S.

Hurricane hunter aircraft have begun routine flights into the storm, and the data that's collected over the coming days will give extra clarity. With the shifts that have already occurred, it's a safe bet the models will shift again.

BOTTOM LINE: What About South Carolina?

At this point, we really can't say in any definitive way the impacts on South Carolina.

For now, don't get too fixated on the path you see on the graphic attached to this story. That image has changed multiple times, and will again several more times in the coming days.

Also, don't assume that the current path of the storm continues on past the five day point. There could be sudden, dramatic shifts in direction that the five-day forecast just can't account for at this point.

And finally, don't trust or rely on weather data from third party sources that promise to have some "inside information" that no one else knows. No one, and we mean no one, has more data on these storms than the National Hurricane Center, which is where News19 and other reputable TV & radio stations and digital media sites get their information on the storm's path. Other people may put out memes on social media that show forecasts that go beyond five days. Don't trust them. Any serious weather scientist knows that the longer out you try to forecast (6, 7, 8 days) the less reliable that forecast becomes.

While it's too soon to know exactly what impact it will have in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is stressing preparation. "Everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place, as we are now near the peak of the season," they write.

News19 Hurricane Expert Jim Gandy, Meteorologist Efren Afante, and Meteorologist Daniel Bonds are all tracking the storm, and will have regular updates online, on our Facebook page, and on TV.

© 2017 WLTX-TV