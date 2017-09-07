Irma's Winds Dip Slightly; Storm Still on a Track to SC

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The computer models continue to be in good agreement that South Carolina will likely see direct impacts from Hurricane Irma early next week.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Irma's maximum sustained winds dropped down to 175 miles an hour, with higher gusts. It was moving to the west-northwest at 16 miles an hour.

In response to the threat, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency to let state agencies begin preparations for the storm. Related Coverage: Gov. Issues State of Emergency in South Carolina No evacuations have been ordered.

Irma remains a Category 5 storm, the highest level on the scale that measures a tropical cyclone's intensity.

BOTTOM LINE: What About South Carolina?

We'll begin this discussion by making this statement: this is what we think will happen--so far.

Over the last day, the model runs have been more consistent with showing a strike in South Carolina. The storm continues to track along the Caribbean, and most of the so-called 'spaghetti models', while not identical, have some similar results.

"One thing that we're pretty confident about: this storm is going to turn north and it's going to head for South Carolina," says News19 Hurricane Expert Jim Gandy.

Thursday morning, those models shifted a little further to the east, which may indicate a landfall further up the South Carolina coast. The National Hurricane Center's model, however, still projects a landfall in the Lowcountry. However, the entire state is in the "cone of uncertainty, which means the entire coastline is at risk.

We also don't yet know how much it will interact with land in Florida before it gets close to us

"A lot still to be determined," Gandy says. "When does it turn to the north, some models are suggesting a little further to the east, some to the west. Could go into land a little further, which would weaken it even more. So we still have a lot of questions."

We do expect to see weakening as it goes along its path. How much weakening? We really don't know yet. The National Hurricane Center's consensus track estimated winds will be 110 miles an hour if it reaches the Lowcountry. However, that's if it maintains the current line. If it moves east, further up the South Carolina coast, it could be stronger. If it moves to the west, toward land, it would be weaker.

"This is our first look at what they the winds might be as this storm approaches. and this is five days away, so things will probably change," Gandy says.

And while we don't expect severe flooding--certainly not to the extent we saw in 2015--we could see 4 to 8 inches of rain in the Midlands.

"No matter strong the storm winds are, we're going to get some rain out of this." Gandy says.

Just a Reminder:

For now, don't get too fixated on the path you see on the graphic attached to this story. That image has changed multiple times, and will again several more times in the coming days.

And don't trust or rely on weather data from third party sources that promise to have some "inside information" that no one else knows. No one, and we mean no one, has more data on these storms than the National Hurricane Center, which is where News19 and other reputable TV & radio stations and digital media sites get their information on the storm's path. Other people may put out memes on social media that show forecasts that go beyond five days. Don't trust them. Any serious weather scientist knows that the longer out you try to forecast (6, 7, 8 days) the less reliable that forecast becomes.

Be Prepared:

While it's too soon to know exactly what impact it will have in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is stressing preparation. "Everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place, as we are now near the peak of the season," they write.

Jim Gandy, Meteorologist Efren Afante, and Meteorologist Daniel Bonds are all tracking the storm, and will have regular updates online, on our Facebook page, and on TV.

