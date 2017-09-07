Irma's Track Shifts Again, But SC Still Faces a Risk

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The track of Hurricane Irma has made a bit of a shift to the west, but for now, that doesn't change the fact that South Carolina under a threat from the massive storm.

As of the 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Irma's maximum sustained winds dropped down to 165 miles an hour, with higher gusts. It was moving to the west-northwest at 16 miles an hour.

BOTTOM LINE: What About South Carolina?

We'll begin this discussion by making this statement that we've been making for several days: this is what we think will happen--so far.

The latest model runs have shifted the storm to the west. What does that mean? It means in that scenario, Irma would track through the state of Florida, which would significantly weaken the storm, and lessen the impacts in our state.

"Obviously the longer it stays inland, and further to our west, the weaker the storm is going to be for us," says News19 Hurricane Expert Jim Gandy.

Gandy says while the latest track is encouraging, there's still uncertainty. For one, the models have constantly shifted, and almost certainly will again. We'll likely have to see where the system turns on Saturday before we'll know for sure.

Because of the track, we've had to revise our thinking about rain and wind speeds here.

"If this pans out, here in the Midlands, we could expect sustained winds of about 30 miles an hour, with gust of about 40," Gandy adds.

In response to the threat, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency to let state agencies begin preparations for the storm. No evacuations have been ordered, but he said a decision could be made Friday.

Just a Reminder:

For now, don't get too fixated on the path you see on the graphic attached to this story. That image has changed multiple times, and will again several more times in the coming days.

And don't trust or rely on weather data from third party sources that promise to have some "inside information" that no one else knows. No one, and we mean no one, has more data on these storms than the National Hurricane Center, which is where News19 and other reputable TV & radio stations and digital media sites get their information on the storm's path. Other people may put out memes on social media that show forecasts that go beyond five days. Don't trust them. Any serious weather scientist knows that the longer out you try to forecast (6, 7, 8 days) the less reliable that forecast becomes.

Be Prepared:

While it's too soon to know exactly what impact it will have in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is stressing preparation. "Everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place, as we are now near the peak of the season," they write.

Jim Gandy, Meteorologist Efren Afante, and Meteorologist Daniel Bonds are all tracking the storm, and will have regular updates online, on our Facebook page, and on TV.

