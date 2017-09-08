Hurricane's Track Shifts Again: What Does That Mean for SC?

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The track of Hurricane Irma keeps shifting west, but that doesn't mean that South Carolina isn't under a great threat from the massive storm.

As of the 5 p.m.. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Irma's maximum sustained winds were at 155 miles an hour, which means it's still a powerful Category 4 storm. There's been little change in strength all day.

BOTTOM LINE: What About South Carolina?

We'll begin this discussion by making this statement that we've been making for several days: this is what we think will happen--so far.

The latest model runs continue to shift the storm to the west. If you're looking at the track map, you may find yourself saying "almost all of South Carolina is out of the cone: that's a good thing."

However, while t's looking as if we won't get a direct hit, we're still at risk of some danger. If the current track holds, South Carolina would still get gusty winds,heavy rains, and most importantly, a risk of severe storms, including tornadoes.

"The conditions will be ripe for tornadoes," says News19 Hurricane Expert Jim Gandy. "So on Monday, not only are we expecting windy conditions, probably sustained winds of 30, maybe 40 miles an hour with higher gusts.

But we may see home heavy rain and tornadoes as well."

Gandy says there's still uncertainty. For one, the models have constantly shifted, and almost certainly will again. We'll likely have to see where the system turns on Saturday before we'll know for sure.

Because of the track, we've had to revise our thinking about rain and wind speeds here.

"If this pans out, here in the Midlands, we could expect sustained winds of about 30 miles an hour, with gust of about 40," Gandy adds.

In response to the threat, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency to let state agencies begin preparations for the storm. No evacuations have been ordered, but he said a decision could be made Friday.

Just a Reminder:

For now, don't get too fixated on the path you see on the graphic attached to this story. That image has changed multiple times, and will again several more times in the coming days.

And don't trust or rely on weather data from third party sources that promise to have some "inside information" that no one else knows. No one, and we mean no one, has more data on these storms than the National Hurricane Center, which is where News19 and other reputable TV & radio stations and digital media sites get their information on the storm's path. Other people may put out memes on social media that show forecasts that go beyond five days. Don't trust them. Any serious weather scientist knows that the longer out you try to forecast (6, 7, 8 days) the less reliable that forecast becomes.

Be Prepared:

While it's too soon to know exactly what impact it will have in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is stressing preparation. "Everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place, as we are now near the peak of the season," they write.

Jim Gandy, Meteorologist Efren Afante, and Meteorologist Daniel Bonds are all tracking the storm, and will have regular updates online, on our Facebook page, and on TV.

