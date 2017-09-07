Irma's Track Makes Another Big Shift, Still a Threat to SC

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The track of Hurricane Irma made a bit of a shift to the west late Thursday, which if that were to hold, would change the potential impacts of the storm.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Irma's maximum sustained winds dropped down to 175 miles an hour, with higher gusts. It was moving to the west-northwest at 16 miles an hour.

IBOTTOM LINE: What About South Carolina?

We'll begin this discussion by making this statement: this is what we think will happen--so far.

The latest model runs have shifted the storm to the west. What does that mean? It means in that scenario, Irma would track more across the state of Florida, which would significantly weaken the storm.

But News19 Hurricane Expert Jim Gandy says people in South Carolina shouldn't put a lot of stock in that right now.

"I wouldn't jump up for joy just yet," he said.

For one, the models have constantly shifted, and almost certainly will again. The entires state is still in the cone of uncertainty, and there remains a strong possibility the storm will continue on a track that takes it to South Carolina. It all depends on when the system makes a turn to the north.

"A lot still to be determined," Gandy says. "When does it turn to the north, some models are suggesting a little further to the east, some to the west. Could go into land a little further, which would weaken it even more. So we still have a lot of questions."

And while we don't expect severe flooding--certainly not to the extent we saw in 2015--we could still see 4 to 8 inches of rain in the Midlands.

"No matter strong the storm winds are, we're going to get some rain out of this." Gandy says.

In response to the threat, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency to let state agencies begin preparations for the storm. No evacuations have been ordered.

Irma remains a Category 5 storm, the highest level on the scale that measures a tropical cyclone's intensity.

Just a Reminder:

For now, don't get too fixated on the path you see on the graphic attached to this story. That image has changed multiple times, and will again several more times in the coming days.

And don't trust or rely on weather data from third party sources that promise to have some "inside information" that no one else knows. No one, and we mean no one, has more data on these storms than the National Hurricane Center, which is where News19 and other reputable TV & radio stations and digital media sites get their information on the storm's path. Other people may put out memes on social media that show forecasts that go beyond five days. Don't trust them. Any serious weather scientist knows that the longer out you try to forecast (6, 7, 8 days) the less reliable that forecast becomes.

Be Prepared:

While it's too soon to know exactly what impact it will have in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is stressing preparation. "Everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place, as we are now near the peak of the season," they write.

Jim Gandy, Meteorologist Efren Afante, and Meteorologist Daniel Bonds are all tracking the storm, and will have regular updates online, on our Facebook page, and on TV.

