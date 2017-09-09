2PM Update: Irma's Winds Staying Strong, Could Still Get Stronger

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Irma has weakened a bit after hitting the northern coast of Cuba hard, but she is expected to regain strength.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday advisory, Irma is a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles an hour. It continues to moves west northwest with her sights set on the Florida coast.

Hurricane force winds are expected in South Florida by daybreak Sunday.

BOTTOM LINE: What About South Carolina?

We'll begin this discussion by making this statement that we've been making for several days: this is what we think will happen--so far.

While Irma won't directly strike our state, it could cause some hazardous conditions in South Carolina early next week.

The latest model runs continue to shift the storm to the west. If you're looking at the track map, you may find yourself saying "South Carolina's is out of the cone: that's a good thing." And for the most part, it is. We won't have hurricane force winds in the state (we may not even seen tropical storm force) and there won't be any serious storm surge that could cause widespread damage.

However, while we're in the clear from a direct strike, we're still at risk for some severe weather.

If the current track holds, South Carolina would get gusty winds,heavy rains, and most importantly, a risk of severe storms, including tornadoes.

"The conditions will be ripe for tornadoes," says News19 Hurricane Expert Jim Gandy. "So on Monday, not only are we expecting windy conditions, probably sustained winds of 30, maybe 40 miles an hour with higher gusts. But we may see home heavy rain and tornadoes as well."

And keep in mind, while 30 to 40 mile an hour winds may not sound like much (compared to what Florida will see) but over a sustained period of time, they can bring down trees, which in turn, can bring down power lines. So power outages are still possible in South Carolina.

Download the News19 iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Download the News19 Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

Just a Reminder:

Don't trust or rely on weather data from third party sources that promise to have some "inside information" that no one else knows. No one, and we mean no one, has more data on these storms than the National Hurricane Center, which is where News19 and other reputable TV & radio stations and digital media sites get their information on the storm's path. Other people may put out memes on social media that show forecasts that go beyond five days. Don't trust them. Any serious weather scientist knows that the longer out you try to forecast (6, 7, 8 days) the less reliable that forecast becomes.

Jim Gandy, Meteorologist Efren Afante, and Meteorologist Daniel Bonds are all tracking the storm, and will have regular updates online, on our Facebook page, and on TV.

© 2017 WLTX-TV