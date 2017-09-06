Hurricane Irma's Track Could Put South Carolina at Risk

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Irma's track keeps shifting, and that could mean a greater risk to the state of South Carolina by early next week.

As of the 5 p.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Irma's maximum sustained winds remained 185 miles an hour, with higher gusts. It was moving to the west-northwest at 16 miles an hour.

In response to the threat, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency to let state agencies begin preparations for the storm. Related Coverage: Gov. Issues State of Emergency in South Carolina

Irma remains a Category 5 storm, the highest level on the scale that measures a tropical cyclone's intensity. In short: this is as powerful as a hurricane gets. In fact, it's one of the strongest ever in the Atlantic.

Download the News19 iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Download the News19 Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

The current consensus track from the National Hurricane Center has Irma moving north of the islands of the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and Hispanola, over the next several days.

BOTTOM LINE: What About South Carolina?

At this point, we really can't say in any definitive way the impacts on South Carolina--yet.

However, the forecast models have made a big shift since last night, taking the storm further to the east. What does that mean? It means they believe the storm will to the north turn earlier, before it gets to South Florida. If that were to happen, it would put us at a greater risk for a direct strike here in South Carolina.

(Photo: maxuser)

But we must caution: the models keep shifting, and we're still several days out. The tracks will almost inevitably shift again, which could mean that thinking will change again.

News19's Hurricane Expert Jim Gandy says a northward turn could have serious impacts here.

"If it turns north, then it comes to South Carolina as a hurricane and that would involved some evacuations along the South Carolina coast and could involve the possibility of seeing hurricane force winds or wind gusts here in the Midlands," he says.

A Word of Warning:

For now, don't get too fixated on the path you see on the graphic attached to this story. That image has changed multiple times, and will again several more times in the coming days.

And don't trust or rely on weather data from third party sources that promise to have some "inside information" that no one else knows. No one, and we mean no one, has more data on these storms than the National Hurricane Center, which is where News19 and other reputable TV & radio stations and digital media sites get their information on the storm's path. Other people may put out memes on social media that show forecasts that go beyond five days. Don't trust them. Any serious weather scientist knows that the longer out you try to forecast (6, 7, 8 days) the less reliable that forecast becomes.

Be Prepared:

While it's too soon to know exactly what impact it will have in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is stressing preparation. "Everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place, as we are now near the peak of the season," they write.

Jim Gandy, Meteorologist Efren Afante, and Meteorologist Daniel Bonds are all tracking the storm, and will have regular updates online, on our Facebook page, and on TV.

© 2017 WLTX-TV