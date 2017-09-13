8 AM Update: Hurricane Jose Still Hanging Around

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Hurricane Jose will continue to meander out in the Atlantic Ocean for the next several days.

Hurricane Jose was located 505 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with gusts up to 90 mph. It was moving southeast at 8 mph as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Jose is expected to slowly complete a loop over the next several days. The storm will cross its own wake in a few days. The storm may weaken and become a tropical storm by the weekend.

Currently, global forecast models keep the storm near the Eastern Seaboard through Tuesday. This storm may have to be watched closely as it moves towards the New England states.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for this storm.

