11 AM Update: Hurricane Jose Still Hanging Around

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Hurricane Jose will continue to meander out in the Atlantic Ocean for the next several days.

Hurricane Jose was located 510 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas late Wednesday morning. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with gusts up to 90 mph. It was moving southeast at 7 mph as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Jose is expected to slowly complete a loop over the next several days. The storm may weaken and become a tropical storm by the weekend. The forecast models through Sunday evening keep the storm away from land.

The European and American forecast models move the storm near the the Mid-Atlantic states early next week. This storm may have to be watched closely as it moves towards the New England states.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for this storm.

