Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Maria is now a Category 3 "major hurricane," as the storm continues to spin in the Atlantic.

As of the 11 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, Maria has maximum sustained winds of 120 miles an hour. That's up from 110 miles an hour at the 8 a.m. advisory.

Maria is moving toward the north at 9 mph, and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands late today and tonight, and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Bottom line: What about South Carolina?

We know a lot of you are wondering if this storm is going to impact South Carolina. Here's the thing, and we're going to underscore this:

At this time, it is far too early to determine if there will be impacts on the state of South Carolina.

We know there are social media accounts and some news websites that have already been talking about possible landfalls and impacts in South Carolina. Treat those reports with skepticism.

Remember, the reason the National Hurricane Center only puts out a five-day cone is because beyond that point, the models get much less accurate. Even at four and five days, there's uncertainty. (Which is why you see the 'cone' get bigger as toward the end.)

Understand, the computer models keep shifting, and will shift again in the coming days. We saw that with Irma, and frankly speaking, any storm that forms in the Atlantic. As new data comes in, the models shift.

So again, anyone who is telling you right now "here's exactly how this storm will affect the US/South Carolina" can't really do that yet.

As always, our weather team will be keeping you up-to-date on the storm.

