Hurricane Maria Strengthens to A Category 2 Hurricane

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The National Hurricane Center indicates Hurricane Maria is now a category 2 hurricane. The hurricane is forecasted to potentially grow to a category 4 hurricane in the upcoming days.

As of 8:00 AM, Maria had maximum sustained winds of 110 miles an hour. . Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands late today and tonight, and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Maria is currently a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria is expected to become a dangerous major hurricane before it moves through the Leeward Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km).

The minimum central pressure estimated from the Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 967 mb (28.56 inches).

