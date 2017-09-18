8 PM Update: Maria Now a Category 5 Hurricane with 160 MPH Winds

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Maria is now a maximum 'Category 5' hurricane, with winds of 160 miles an hour.

That is the latest wind speed as of the 8 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It's a 30 mile an hour increase from the previous advisory at 5 p.m.

Part of the reason for the massive change is that new data from a hurricane hunter aircraft just came in.

But while it's a threat to some, it's still too early to tell if it will have an impact here in South Carolina.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands overnight, and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Bottom line: What about South Carolina?

We know a lot of you are wondering if this storm is going to impact South Carolina. Here's the thing, and we're going to underscore this:

At this time, it is far too early to determine if there will be impacts on the state of South Carolina.

There are no watches or warnings in the state, and we are not in any 'cone of uncertainty.'

We know there are social media accounts and some news websites that have already been talking about possible landfalls and impacts in South Carolina. Treat those reports with skepticism.

Remember, the reason the National Hurricane Center only puts out a five-day cone is because beyond that point, the models get much less accurate. Even at four and five days, there's uncertainty. (Which is why you see the 'cone' get bigger as toward the end.)

Understand, the computer models keep shifting, and will shift again in the coming days. We saw that with Irma, and frankly speaking, any storm that forms in the Atlantic. As new data comes in, the models shift.

So again, anyone who is telling you right now "here's exactly how this storm will affect the US/South Carolina" can't really do that yet.

