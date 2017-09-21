2PM UPDATE: Maria Gains Strength As She Heads Toward Turks and Caicos Islands

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Maria remains a Category 3 hurricane, but she has gained a little strength as she continues to head toward the Turks and Caicos Islands.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the storm's maximum sustained winds have increased from 115 to 120 miles an hour, and more strengthening is possible during the next day or so.

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected through Thursday night. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast for early Friday, with that motion expected to continue through early Saturday.

Maria's eye will continue to pass offshore of the northern coast of the Dominican Republic today, and then move near or just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas Thursday night and Friday.

Bottom line: What about South Carolina?

It's still too early to say definitively where Maria will go once it leaves the islands.

However, computer models have been consistent for the last three days in showing the storm turning away from the U.S. mainland, or at least staying well offshore from South Carolina.

However, we caution that forecast models can change, and it's far too early to give any kind of "all clear." The storm will require close monitoring over the next several days.

There are no watches or warnings in the state, and we are not in any 'cone of uncertainty.'

Remember, the reason the National Hurricane Center only puts out a five-day cone is because beyond that point, the models get much less accurate. Even at four and five days, there's uncertainty. (Which is why you see the 'cone' get bigger as toward the end.)

Understand, the computer models keep shifting, and will shift again in the coming days. We saw that with Irma, and frankly speaking, we see that with any storm that forms in the Atlantic. As new data comes in, the models change.

As always, our weather team will be keeping you up-to-date on the storm. You'll be able to fine those here on WLTX.com, on air, and on our Facebook page and by following us on Twitter @WLTX

