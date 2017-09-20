5 AM UPDATE: Maria Strengthens to Category 3, Heads Toward Turks and Caicos

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Maria has strengthened a bit as it skirts the Dominican Republic and has her sights set on Turks and Caicos.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the storm's maximum sustained winds were at 115, making it a Category 3 hurricane. At its peak it had max winds of 175 miles an hour and was a Category 5.

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected through Thursday night. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast on Friday.

The eye of Hurricane Maria will continue to pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic today. Maria should then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

Bottom line: What about South Carolina?

It's still too early to say definitively where Maria will go once it leaves the islands.

However, computer models have been consistent for the last three days in showing the storm turning away from the U.S. mainland, or at least staying well offshore from South Carolina.

However, we caution that forecast models can change, and it's far too early to give any kind of "all clear." The storm will require close monitoring over the next several days.

There are no watches or warnings in the state, and we are not in any 'cone of uncertainty.'

Remember, the reason the National Hurricane Center only puts out a five-day cone is because beyond that point, the models get much less accurate. Even at four and five days, there's uncertainty. (Which is why you see the 'cone' get bigger as toward the end.)

Understand, the computer models keep shifting, and will shift again in the coming days. We saw that with Irma, and frankly speaking, we see that with any storm that forms in the Atlantic. As new data comes in, the models change.

