11PM UPDATE: Maria Leaves Puerto Rico, Heads for More Islands

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Maria is moving away from Puerto Rico, but is a bit weaker than it was when it first struck the island.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, the storm's maximum sustained winds were at 110 miles an hour, meaning it is now classified as a Category 2 hurricane. At its peak it had max winds of 175 miles an hour and was a Category 5.

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through early Friday.

In Puerto Rico, damage is catastrophic, but it may take days to learn of the full scope of the damage, as travel is difficult right now. The mayor of San Juan tearfully told a news broadcaster that the country and city are no longer the same after the event.

The governor of the commonwealth said it may take months, not weeks, to restore power.

Maria is forecast to pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic overnight and then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas Thursday night and Friday.

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

Bottom line: What about South Carolina?

It's still too early to say definitively where Maria will go once it leaves the islands.

However, computer models have been consistent for the last three days in showing the storm turning away from the U.S. mainland, or at least staying well offshore from South Carolina.

However, we caution that forecast models can change, and it's far too early to give any kind of "all clear." The storm will require close monitoring over the next several days.

There are no watches or warnings in the state, and we are not in any 'cone of uncertainty.'

% INLINE %

Remember, the reason the National Hurricane Center only puts out a five-day cone is because beyond that point, the models get much less accurate. Even at four and five days, there's uncertainty. (Which is why you see the 'cone' get bigger as toward the end.)

Understand, the computer models keep shifting, and will shift again in the coming days. We saw that with Irma, and frankly speaking, we see that with any storm that forms in the Atlantic. As new data comes in, the models change.

As always, our weather team will be keeping you up-to-date on the storm. You'll be able to fine those here on WLTX.com, on air, and on our Facebook page and by following us on Twitter @WLTX

© 2017 WLTX-TV