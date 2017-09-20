8PM UPDATE: Core of Hurricane Maria Moving Away from Puerto Rico

(Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Maria is finally beginning to move away from Puerto Rico, after hitting the island with high-powered winds all day long.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, maximum sustained winds has dropped to 110 miles an hour, meaning it is now classified as a Category 2 hurricane. At its peak a day earlier, it had max winds of 175 miles an hour and was a Category 5.

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through early Friday.

Now that it's moving back over water, it's expected to get stronger.

Maria is forecast to pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic overnight and then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas Thursday night and Friday.

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

Bottom line: What about South Carolina?

As always, we know people want to know what the storm could do down the road to the U.S., and more We know a lot of you are wondering if this storm is going to impact South Carolina. Here's the thing, and we're going to underscore this:

At this time, it is far too early to determine if there will be impacts on the state of South Carolina.

There are no watches or warnings in the state, and we are not in any 'cone of uncertainty.'

% INLINE %

Remember, the reason the National Hurricane Center only puts out a five-day cone is because beyond that point, the models get much less accurate. Even at four and five days, there's uncertainty. (Which is why you see the 'cone' get bigger as toward the end.)

Understand, the computer models keep shifting, and will shift again in the coming days. We saw that with Irma, and frankly speaking, any storm that forms in the Atlantic. As new data comes in, the models shift.

So again, anyone who is telling you right now "here's exactly how this storm will affect the US/South Carolina" can't really do that yet.

As always, our weather team will be keeping you up-to-date on the storm. You'll be able to fine those here on WLTX.com, on air, and on our Facebook page and by following us on Twitter @WLTX

© 2017 WLTX-TV