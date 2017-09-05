Irma Maintains 185 MPH Winds, Aims Toward Islands

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Irma remains one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded, as the winds of the storm remain at dangerously high levels.

As of the 11 p.m. Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Irma's maximum sustained winds remained 185 miles an hour, with higher gusts.

It was moving to the west at 15 miles an hour.

Irma remains a Category 5 storm, the highest level on the scale that measures a tropical cyclone's intensity. In short: this is as powerful as a hurricane gets. In fact, it's the strongest ever in the Atlantic. Only a few storms in the Gulf and Caribbean were stronger.

"I searched the database," said News19 Chief Meteorologist and Hurricane Expert Jim Gandy, who looked at the records going back into the 1800s. "We've never seen anything like this."

In fact, the sustained winds are the highest seen on any hurricane since Wilma reached 185 in 2005.

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records

Hurricane warnings are in effect for much of the eastern Caribbean, including Puerto Rico. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The current consensus track from the National Hurricane Center has Irma moving north of the islands of the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and Hispanola, over the next several days. By Saturday, it's expected to be just off the north coast of Cuba.

Confidence is growing in that track. Where it goes next is still uncertain, although a turn to the north is predicted.

BOTTOM LINE: What About South Carolina?

At this point, we really can't say in any definitive way the impacts on South Carolina.

However, that predicted north turn leaves open a couple of key possibilities, Gandy says.

"If it starts to turn early, and go up through Miami, and then start to turn north, then it comes to South Carolina as a hurricane and that would involved some evacuations along the South Carolina coast and could involve the possibility of seeing hurricane force winds or wind gusts here in the Midlands," he says.

"The other scenario, which I think is more likely, is that it moves through the Florida Keys. And then you've got two scenarios to look at. One is it goes north there and cuts through the peninsula. That's a possibility. The other possibility is it goes just offshore the west coast of Florida and moves north. Either one of those is going to weaken it before it can get to the Midlands.

"But it does present another problem for us. As it moves north to north Florida and South Georgia it puts us in the perfect position to possibly experience tornadoes much like we did in some of those storms in 2004."

A Word of Warning:

For now, don't get too fixated on the path you see on the graphic attached to this story. That image has changed multiple times, and will again several more times in the coming days.

And don't trust or rely on weather data from third party sources that promise to have some "inside information" that no one else knows. No one, and we mean no one, has more data on these storms than the National Hurricane Center, which is where News19 and other reputable TV & radio stations and digital media sites get their information on the storm's path. Other people may put out memes on social media that show forecasts that go beyond five days. Don't trust them. Any serious weather scientist knows that the longer out you try to forecast (6, 7, 8 days) the less reliable that forecast becomes.

Be Prepared:

While it's too soon to know exactly what impact it will have in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is stressing preparation. "Everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place, as we are now near the peak of the season," they write.

Jim Gandy, Meteorologist Efren Afante, and Meteorologist Daniel Bonds are all tracking the storm, and will have regular updates online, on our Facebook page, and on TV.

