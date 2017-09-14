11 AM Update: Jose Downgraded to Tropical Storm

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Jose was downgraded to a tropical storm late Thursday morning, but it may gain strength over the weekend.

Hurricane Jose was located 435 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas early Thursday morning. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 7 mph as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles. It is expected to continue on a west-northwest path through Friday, then turn to the northwest Saturday.

The storm weaken to tropical storm status late Thursday morning, but it will likely become a hurricane again at some point over the weekend.

Swells produced by Jose may impact the East Coast over the next few days. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents. Caution should be taken if you are going to be in the ocean over the next several days.

The European and American forecast models move the storm near the the Mid-Atlantic states early next week. This storm may have to be watched closely as it moves towards the New England states.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for this storm.

