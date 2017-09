2 PM Update: Maria Staying Strong with 160 MPH Winds

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Maria remains a potentially catastrophic Category 5 hurricane with her sights set on the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and the National Hurricane Center is urging those island residents to rush preparations against life threatening storm surge, flooding and destructive winds

As of 2 p.m.., Maria had maximum sustained winds of 160 miles an hour and is moving west-northwest near 10 mph.

Maria is expected to move over the northeastern Caribbean Sea today, and approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and and Wednesday.

While it's a threat to many there, it's still too early to tell if it will have an impact here in South Carolina.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands, and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Bottom line: What about South Carolina?

We know a lot of you are wondering if this storm is going to impact South Carolina. Here's the thing, and we're going to underscore this:

At this time, it is far too early to determine if there will be impacts on the state of South Carolina.

There are no watches or warnings in the state, and we are not in any 'cone of uncertainty.'

We know there are social media accounts and some news websites that have already been talking about possible landfalls and impacts in South Carolina. Treat those reports with skepticism.

Remember, the reason the National Hurricane Center only puts out a five-day cone is because beyond that point, the models get much less accurate. Even at four and five days, there's uncertainty. (Which is why you see the 'cone' get bigger as toward the end.)

Understand, the computer models keep shifting, and will shift again in the coming days. We saw that with Irma, and frankly speaking, any storm that forms in the Atlantic. As new data comes in, the models shift.

So again, anyone who is telling you right now "here's exactly how this storm will affect the US/South Carolina" can't really do that yet.

As always, our weather team will be keeping you up-to-date on the storm. You'll be able to fine those here on WLTX.com, on air, and on our Facebook page and by following us on Twitter @WLTX

