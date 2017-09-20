2PM UPDATE: Maria Weakens to Category 3 After Battering Puerto Rico

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Maria has weakened significantly after battering Puerto Rico for much of the day.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the eye of Hurricane Maria was located inland over Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds has dropped to 115 miles an hour, down from 140 miles an hour at the last update three hours earlier.

"We have not experienced an event of this magnitude in our modern history," says Ricardo Rossello, governor of Puerto Rico.

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through early Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

Maria is expected to move offshore of the northern coast of Puerto Rico during the next couple of hours. She is forecast to pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday, and then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas Thursday night and Friday.

Maria is expected to remain a dangerous major hurricane through Friday.

Bottom line: What about South Carolina?

As always, we know people want to know what the storm could do down the road to the U.S., and more We know a lot of you are wondering if this storm is going to impact South Carolina. Here's the thing, and we're going to underscore this:

At this time, it is far too early to determine if there will be impacts on the state of South Carolina.

There are no watches or warnings in the state, and we are not in any 'cone of uncertainty.'

Remember, the reason the National Hurricane Center only puts out a five-day cone is because beyond that point, the models get much less accurate. Even at four and five days, there's uncertainty. (Which is why you see the 'cone' get bigger as toward the end.)

Understand, the computer models keep shifting, and will shift again in the coming days. We saw that with Irma, and frankly speaking, any storm that forms in the Atlantic. As new data comes in, the models shift.

So again, anyone who is telling you right now "here's exactly how this storm will affect the US/South Carolina" can't really do that yet.

As always, our weather team will be keeping you up-to-date on the storm. You'll be able to fine those here on WLTX.com, on air, and on our Facebook page and by following us on Twitter @WLTX

