8 AM Update: Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Maria Moving Over Puerto Rico

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The eye of Hurricane Maria, an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, is moving over Puerto Rico.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the eye of Hurricane Maria was located over eastern Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds are near 150 miles an hour, and she is expected to maintain this intensity as she moves northwest over Puerto Rico at near 10 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. A National Ocean Service tide gauge at Yabucoa Harbor recently reported a water level of 5.3 ft above Mean Higher High Water.

Maria is expected continue her northwest motion, crossing Puerto Rico today and passing just north of the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday.

Still a dangerous and powerful hurricane, Maria is expected to cause extensive damage in her path over the next day.

Bottom line: What about South Carolina?

As always, we know people want to know what the storm could do down the road to the U.S., and more We know a lot of you are wondering if this storm is going to impact South Carolina. Here's the thing, and we're going to underscore this:

At this time, it is far too early to determine if there will be impacts on the state of South Carolina.

There are no watches or warnings in the state, and we are not in any 'cone of uncertainty.'

Remember, the reason the National Hurricane Center only puts out a five-day cone is because beyond that point, the models get much less accurate. Even at four and five days, there's uncertainty. (Which is why you see the 'cone' get bigger as toward the end.)

Understand, the computer models keep shifting, and will shift again in the coming days. We saw that with Irma, and frankly speaking, any storm that forms in the Atlantic. As new data comes in, the models shift.

So again, anyone who is telling you right now "here's exactly how this storm will affect the US/South Carolina" can't really do that yet.

