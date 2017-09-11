WLTX
11 PM Update: Irma Now a Depression

WLTX Weather Team , wltx 10:41 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Irma has weakened to a tropical depression.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph, with higher gusts. Continued slow weakening is expected and the storm will become a remnant low by Tuesday evening.

The center of Irma will continue to move into eastern Alabama Tuesday morning and will move into western Tennessee by Tuesday evening.

At 11 p.m. Monday Irma was moving northwest at 15 mph. The tropical depression was located about 10 miles south of Columbus, Georgia.

 

