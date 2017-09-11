2 PM Update: Irma Remains a Tropical Storm, Slowly Weakening

WLTX app users, click here

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - While Irma is gradually weakening as it moves though Georgia, it remains a tropical storm with a large wind field. It continues to be a weather threat to the southeast, including some possible effects here in South Carolina.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph, with higher gusts. Continued slow weakening is expected, and Irma is likely to become a tropical depression on Tuesday. The center of Irma will continue to track across Georgia today, and move into eastern Alabama Tuesday morning.

Irma continues to have a large wind field, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 415 miles from the center.





Click here to watch live coverage

Hurricane force winds are expected to continue this morning across south Florida as Irma moves northward.

BOTTOM LINE: What About South Carolina?

WLTX Meteorologist Daniel Bond answers your storm-related questions here

While Irma will not directly strike our state, it will cause some hazardous conditions in South Carolina.

The Midlands will continue to get gusty winds, flash flooding, and most importantly, a risk of severe storms, including tornadoes.

A high wind watch was issued for parts of the Midlands, however according to the National Weather Service in Columbia, this should be treated as a tropical storm watch. This watch includes includes Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland and Saluda counties.

A tropical storm watch means sustained winds of at least 39 mph are possible within the watch area within the next 48 hours.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Aiken and Orangeburg counties. This watch continues from 8 a.m. Monday to midnight Monday.

Tropical storm warnings were are in effect for the Lowcountry of South Carolina. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm winds are expected within the area within the next 36 hours.

"The conditions will be ripe for tornadoes," says News19 Hurricane Expert Jim Gandy. "So on Monday, not only are we expecting windy conditions, probably sustained winds of 30, maybe 40 miles an hour with higher gusts. But we may see home heavy rain and tornadoes as well."

And keep in mind, while 30 to 40 mile an hour winds may not sound like much (compared to what Florida is seeing) but over a sustained period of time, they can bring down trees, which in turn, can bring down power lines. So power outages are still possible in South Carolina.

Download the News19 iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Download the News19 Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

Just a Reminder:

Jim Gandy, Meteorologist Efren Afante, and Meteorologist Daniel Bonds are all tracking the storm, and will have regular updates online, on our Facebook page, and on TV.

© 2017 WLTX-TV