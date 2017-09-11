8AM Update: Irma Downgraded to Tropical Storm, Maintains Large Wind Field

(Photo: Sullivan, Whitney)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm, as continues to brings a heavy rainfall to Florida. It remains a weather threat to the southeast, including some possible effects here in South Carolina.

The center of Irma will move near the northwestern coast of the Florida Peninsula this morning, cross the eastern Florida Panhandle into southern Georgia this afternoon, and move through southwestern Georgia and eastern Alabama tonight and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph, with some wind gusts at near hurricane force. Additional slow weakening is expected as she moves to the north-northwest at 18 mph, and Irma will likely weaken to a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon.

Irma has a very large wind field. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles, mainly to the west of the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles.

Irma made landfall Sunday morning at 9:10 a.m. at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys, the storm made another landfall in Marcos Island, Florida mid-Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane force winds are expected to continue this morning across south Florida as Irma moves northward.

BOTTOM LINE: What About South Carolina?

We will begin this discussion by making this statement that we have been making for several days: this is what we think will happen Monday.

While Irma will not directly strike our state, it will cause some hazardous conditions in South Carolina.

(Photo: Sullivan, Whitney)

If you look at the path Irma will take, you may find yourself saying, "Irma is expected to be far away from South Carolina's : that's a good thing." And for the most part, it is. We won't have hurricane force winds in the state, but tropical storm force winds are possible for parts of the state.

While we are in the clear from a direct strike, we are still at risk for some severe weather.

If the current track holds, the Midlands would get gusty winds, flash flooding, and most importantly, a risk of severe storms, including tornadoes.

A high wind watch was issued for parts of the Midlands, however according to the National Weather Service in Columbia, this should be treated as a tropical storm watch. This watch includes includes Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland and Saluda counties.

A tropical storm watch means sustained winds of at least 39 mph are possible within the watch area within the next 48 hours.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Aiken and Orangeburg counties. This watch continues from 8 a.m. Monday to midnight Monday.

Tropical storm warnings were are in effect for the Lowcountry of South Carolina. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm winds are expected within the area within the next 36 hours.

(Photo: Sullivan, Whitney)

"The conditions will be ripe for tornadoes," says News19 Hurricane Expert Jim Gandy. "So on Monday, not only are we expecting windy conditions, probably sustained winds of 30, maybe 40 miles an hour with higher gusts. But we may see home heavy rain and tornadoes as well."

And keep in mind, while 30 to 40 mile an hour winds may not sound like much (compared to what Florida is seeing) but over a sustained period of time, they can bring down trees, which in turn, can bring down power lines. So power outages are still possible in South Carolina.

Just a Reminder:

Jim Gandy, Meteorologist Efren Afante, and Meteorologist Daniel Bonds are all tracking the storm, and will have regular updates online, on our Facebook page, and on TV.

