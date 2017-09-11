8 PM Update: Irma Continues to Weaken

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - While Irma is gradually weakening as it moves though Georgia, it remains a tropical storm with a large wind field. It continues to be a weather threat to the southeast, including some possible effects here in South Carolina.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph, with higher gusts. Continued slow weakening is expected, and Irma is likely to become a tropical depression on Tuesday. The center of Irma will continue to track across Georgia today, and move into eastern Alabama Tuesday morning.

Irma continues to have a large wind field, the storm is moving north-northwest at 16 mph. Irma was located about 120 miles south of Atlanta.

BOTTOM LINE: What About South Carolina?

We we will continue to see gusty winds, flash flooding and the potential for tornadoes this evening.

There is a tornado watch in effect for Orangeburg County until 10 a.m.

The chance for severe weather will continue until early Tuesday morning.

Jim Gandy, Meteorologist Efren Afante, and Meteorologist Daniel Bonds are all tracking the storm, and will have regular updates online, on our Facebook page, and on TV.

