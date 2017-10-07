5PM Update: Hurricane Nate Close to Category 2 Strength

For the best viewing experience, view this article on a desktop or our mobile website by clicking here

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Nate is getting closer and closer to the shore of the U.S., but even as it does, it continues to get stronger.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday., Hurricane Nate had winds of 90 mph. It is moving very quickly, racing along at 23 mph to the north-northwest.

Hurricane warnings are in effect from Grand isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. That includes the New Orleans metropolitan area.

Bottom line: How Could It Affect South Carolina?

This is what we feel we can say at this point.

It will make landfall near the Louisiana-Mississippi border late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. It's then expected to track through Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee, and possibly Georgia.

Depending on if it tracks more to the left or right, the Midlands could see rain, and some gusty winds. However, the rainfall is now not expected to be significant because the center of circulation will be far away from the center of South Carolina.

