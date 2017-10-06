Nate Becomes a Hurricane, Aims for Gulf Coast

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Nate is now a hurricane, as it begins its final day over open water before it eventually strikes the US Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center issued an updated advisory just before midnight with new data that showed Nate had winds of 75 miles an hour--the minimum threshold to be considered a hurricane. .

Right now, it's moving very quickly, racing along at 22 MPH to the north-northwest.

A hurricane warning is now in effect from Grand isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. That includes the New Orleans metropolitan area.

(Photo: WLTX)

Bottom line: How Could It Affect South Carolina?

This is what we feel we can say at this point.

The storm will move into the central waters of the Gulf of Mexico throughout Saturday.

By Saturday after, it will begin a sharp turn to the northeast, and by Saturday night, it should move ashore, likely in Louisiana or Mississippi.

It's then expected to track through Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee, and possibly Georgia.

Depending on if it tracks more to the left or right, the Midlands could see rain, and some gusty winds. It's unclear if we will see severe weather. However, the rainfall is now not expected to be significant because the center of circulation will be far away from the center of South Carolina.

WLTX's weather team will continue to track the storm, and we'll post updates here, as well as have them on our Facebook page and our Twitter account @WLTX

