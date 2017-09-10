9AM Update: Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall

(Photo: maxuser)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Irma made landfall this morning at 9:10 a.m. at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys.

As of 9 a.m. update Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles an hour. It is moving to the north-northwest at 8 MPH. The storm was located 20 miles east-southeast of Key West, Florida.

Hurricane force winds are expected this morning across south Florida.

BOTTOM LINE: What About South Carolina?

We will begin this discussion by making this statement that we have been making for several days: this is what we think will happen--so far.

While Irma will not directly strike our state, it could cause some hazardous conditions in South Carolina early next week.

A high wind watch was issued for parts of the Midlands, however according to the National Weather Service in Columbia, this should be treated as a tropical storm watch. This includes watch includes Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland and Saluda counties.

A tropical storm watch means sustained winds of at least 39 mph are possible within the watch area within the next 48 hours.

Late Saturday afternoon tropical storm warnings were issued for the Lowcountry of South Carolina. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm winds are expected within the area within the next 36 hours.

The latest model runs continue to shift the storm to the west. If you are looking at the track map, you may find yourself saying "South Carolina's is out of the cone: that's a good thing." And for the most part, it is. We won't have hurricane force winds in the state, but tropical storm force winds are possible in the Lowcountry.

While we are in the clear from a direct strike, we are still at risk for some severe weather.

If the current track holds, the Midlands would get gusty winds, flash flooding, and most importantly, a risk of severe storms, including tornadoes.

"The conditions will be ripe for tornadoes," says News19 Hurricane Expert Jim Gandy. "So on Monday, not only are we expecting windy conditions, probably sustained winds of 30, maybe 40 miles an hour with higher gusts. But we may see home heavy rain and tornadoes as well."

And keep in mind, while 30 to 40 mile an hour winds may not sound like much (compared to what Florida will see) but over a sustained period of time, they can bring down trees, which in turn, can bring down power lines. So power outages are still possible in South Carolina.

Just a Reminder:

Do not trust or rely on weather data from third party sources that promise to have some "inside information" that no one else knows. No one, and we mean no one, has more data on these storms than the National Hurricane Center, which is where News19 and other reputable TV & radio stations and digital media sites get their information on the storm's path. Other people may put out memes on social media that show forecasts that go beyond five days. Don't trust them. Any serious weather scientist knows that the longer out you try to forecast (6, 7, 8 days) the less reliable that forecast becomes.

Jim Gandy, Meteorologist Efren Afante, and Meteorologist Daniel Bonds are all tracking the storm, and will have regular updates online, on our Facebook page, and on TV.

