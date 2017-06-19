Tropical Storm Bret Forms, But That's Not the System That's Important to Us

(Photo: WLTX)

(WLTX) - Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic, but that isn't the storm currently brewing that might impact South Carolina's weather.

Bret transitioned to a tropical storm late Monday afternoon. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles an hour, meaning it is just barely above the threshold to be a tropical storm.

It was moving to the west-northwest at 30 miles an hour.

Bret is expected to move just off the coast of South America over the next several days, and could eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico and central America by the end of the week.

Here in South Carolina, we will be affected by a different storm that's in the Gulf of Mexico. The unnamed system, currently know as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, is expected to make landfall in Texas or Louisiana by mid-week.

As it slowly moves toward the U.S. it will bring moisture across the Southeast. That moisture will interact with a cold front, triggering storms and showers over in our state.

The rains are expected to happen Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas could see isolated heavy rain.

