Tropical Storm Jose Forms Behind Irma

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - As if the problems in the Atlantic weren't bad enough, now there's a new tropical storm to worry about.

Tropical Storm Jose formed Tuesday morning off in the deep Atlantic, behind where Hurricane Irma is tracking. It has winds of 40 miles an hour.

Right now it's expected to track into the middle of the Atlantic, then form into a hurricane. If the current path holds, it could then curve north.

Unfortunately, it's just too early to tell where this storm will go.

