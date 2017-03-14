Freeze Warning in Effect Overnight in the Midlands

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A freeze warning will be in effect overnight for the entire Midlands, as very cold temperatures are expected in the morning.

The warning begins at 11 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until 11 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-to-lower 20s overnight, with the lowest temperatures in low-lying areas and in the northern part of the area.

The wind will also be quite high: 15 to 25 miles an hour sustained, with 35 mile an hour gusts on lakes.

As is the case when temperatures get this cold, plants and crops will be at risk. People should also take precaution too, particularly those who live in homes without central heating, and exposed pipes should be protected.

The cold won't be going away soon either: we're expected even colder temperatures Thursday morning, and another night of below freezing early Friday morning. Freeze warnings will likely be issued for those days as well.

The good news is there is a warmup that's expected to begin late Friday, with lows back in the mid-40s by Saturday morning.

