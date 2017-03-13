Freeze Watch Already Issued for Wednesday Morning

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - This is going to be a very cold week in the Midlands, as temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing in the early morning for three days.

The Midlands woke up to freezing temperatures Monday, and we while we will be technically "warmer" Tuesday, it's not going to be much relief from the cold. Right now, News19's weather team is going for a low of 37 overnight.

On Wednesday morning, we'll likely be at or below the freezing line again. Already, a freeze watch is in effect for the entire Midlands. Temperatures in much of the area could drop into the upper 20s.

That freeze watch will likely change over to a freeze warning sometime Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service will likely have to issue a freeze warning for Thursday and Friday morning as well,as we're expecting a hard freeze those days. We could get down to the mid 20s Thursday, and the upper 20s on Friday.

We will warm up a bit on Saturday (just in time for the St. Patty's Day Festival) as the low will only dip to 44, with a high near 70.

