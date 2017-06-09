Full 'Strawberry Moon' Tonight -- But Don't Expect it to Be Red

GREENSBORO, NC -- Get ready for a beautiful full moon in the night sky tonight, but it won't turn any flavor of fruity colors.

A full moon in June was known as a "Strawberry Moon" by Native Americans. For them, it signaled that fruits, such as strawberries, were ripe for picking.

Of course, the moon doesn't acquire any special powers because of this name. It will be big, bright, and white just like any other full moon.

If you're out star-gazing tonight, make sure to keep an extra close eye at 10:42pm. That's when the International Space Station will cross the northwest sky for a few minutes.

